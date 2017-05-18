Click on the This Powerful Vocation Video Is One of the Most Inspiring We’ve Ever Seen link to read more.
Blogs | Jun. 30, 2017
Powerful Vocation Video, Between a Child of God and an "LGBTQ", Human and Divine and More!
This Powerful Vocation Video Is One of the Most Inspiring We’ve Ever Seen - ChurchPop
A False Dichotomy; Between a Child of God and an “LGBTQ” - Monsignore Charles Cummings, Crisis Magazine
Memory: Human and Divine – Fr. Paul Scalia, The Catholic Thing
The British Friars Shaking Up Internet Radio – Constance Watson, Catholic Herald
The Secret to Protecting Yourself from the Antichrist’s Deception - Karlo Broussard, Catholic Answers Magazine
Bruckner’s Hope – Fr. Innocent Smith O.P., The Catholic World Report
Top 10 Practical Tips for Holiness According to an American Saint – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
What can Priests Practically Do to Combat the Pornography Epidemic? – Mary Rezac, Catholic News Agency
The Catholic Church and Science – Ray Sullivan, Catholic Stand
The Persistent Influence of Cardinal Sodano – Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture
How to Fundraise for Your Pro-Life Charity – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
The Three Secrets of Fatima, Explained in One Infographic – ChurchPop
A Mystic from Poland and Her Conversations with Jesus – Anna Gębalska-Berekets, Aleteia
“With God’s Grace”; Rather Than “God Willing” – Fr. Jerry J. Pokorsky, The Catholic Thing
Parishioners Pick Churchy McChurchy Face As Name Of New Parish - Eye of the Tiber
Hurray! Another Synod (“Walking Together”) of Bishops! – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Loser Still Using Last Year’s Rosary Model – Eye of the Tiber
”We Quickly Turn the Page, Looking for Novelty While Unable to Retain Memories” – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Why Mark Zuckerberg’s “Universal Basic Income” is Flawed – Mark W. Hendrickson Ph.D., The Catholic World Report
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.
Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.