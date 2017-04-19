Click on the Renewing the Church: Yes, We Do Have a Plan link to read more.
Blogs | May. 21, 2017
A Plan to Renew the Church, Faith-Filled Business Leaders Witness to Success, and More Great Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Renewing the Church: Yes, We Do Have a Plan - Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture
Faith-Filled Business Leaders Witness to Success - Christine Williams, OSV Newsweekly
The Holy Sepulcher: Archaeology Says the Evangelists were Right – Aleteia
Getting Real with Reconciliation: The Essence of Making a Good Confession – Mark C. McCann, Catholic Stand
Homeschooling Hybrids – Beverly Stevens, Regina Magazine
Florence Nightingale and The Sisters of Armed Conflict – Daniel Demers, Catholic Stand
I Can Finally Tell You the Title of My Next Book! – Jennifer Fulwiler, The Blog of Jennifer Fulwiler
5 Children’s Books Perfect for Celebrating Mary’s Month of May – Fr. Edward Looney, ChurchPop
The Creative Catholic: Fr. George W. Rutler – K.V. Turley, The Catholic World Report
Grammy-Winning Producer Guides Gregorian Chant Album – Catholic News Agency
The Miracle for the Canonization of Jacinta and Francesco – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
St. Augustine Might Have Had Doubts About the Benedict Option – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
The Viennese Liturgical Use with Close-Up View of Baroque Dome of the Karlskirche – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement
Catholic Doctrine of Justification: Is It Really Legal or Just a Metaphor? – Taylor Marshall Ph.D.
The Half-Made Bed and the More Excellent Way – Jennifer Roback Morse, Crisis Magazine
Where Does Frankincense Come From? – Zelda Caldwell, Aleteia
