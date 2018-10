John Wayne in a Marian Grotto (Credit: Pinterest via ChurchPOP)

A Pic of John Wayne and His Son Venerating Mary; Papal Humiliations: Papal Dung Chair; and More!

The Pic of John Wayne & His Son Venerating Mary; Grandson is a Priest - ChurchPOP+++

Papal Humiliations, Part II: The Papal Dung Chair – Aelredus Rievallensis, Canticum Salomonis+

Cardinal Cupich Removes Priest Who Burned Rainbow Flag, What Now – Robert Kurland Ph.D., The American Catholic++

Why Having More Than 3 Kids Is Liberating – Calah Alexander, Aleteia

Why the Church Cannot Reverse Past Teaching on Capital Punishment – Steve Ray, Defenders of the Catholic Faith

Christians Should Celebrate Halloween – Shane Schaetzel, Complete Christian

Guardian Angels: The Heavenly Friend that Never Leaves Our Side – Nada Mazzei, Catholic Stand

‘This Fast is Kept Four Times in the Year’ – A Clerk of Oxford

Increasing Numbers of Catholics Attend Sunday Evening Mass – Emily Benson, Catholic Herald

A Hidden Saint for a Church in Crisis – Georgette Bechara, uCatholic

The Sex Scandals, Cover-ups, & Pope Francis - Big Pulpit

Oppressed Priests & Portable Altars & True Emergency Conditions – Fr. Z’s Blog

This 14th Century Bible Picture Book was Created for the Illiterate – J.P. Mauro, Aleteia

Tasting – Editor, Ignitum Today

