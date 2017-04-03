Discovering the Virtue of Chastity: A Personal Journey - Michael Cretaro, Catholic Stand

The 20 Types of People You’ll Meet at Mass–Which One Are You? – Just McClain, epicPew

Mother Cabrini: The First American Saint – Donald R. McClarey J.D., Catholic Stand

An Example of a Brick by Brick Piece: Restoring a Chapel Altar – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

This Beautiful Video Shows You How These Franciscans Celebrated Holy Week – ChurchPop

Gerhard Cardinal Müller Report Is a Must-Read for Catholics Weary of Turbulence in the Church – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald

Quæritur: I’m 80 and I Cannot Kneel for Holy Communion at a Traditional Latin Mass – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

6 Short and Powerful Prayers to Say for Your Husband – Aleteia

The Two Kingdoms – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today

Fr. Rutler’s Peregrinating Essays – Roseanne T. Sullivan, Dappled Things

For McElroy, A Vice-Disrupter for Davenport, “An Awesome Dude” – Rocco Palmo, Whispers in the Loggia

Do Ideals Matter Anymore? – James Kalb J.D., Crisis Magazine

Big Honors for Scholar Who Revitalized Christian Philosophy – Catholic News Agency

Óscar Cardinal Rodríguez Maradiaga Comments on the 'Four Cardinals' and Their Dubia – Carl E. Olson, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

