Blogs | May. 9, 2017
A Personal Journey to Chastity, The 20 Types of People You’ll Meet at Mass, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Discovering the Virtue of Chastity: A Personal Journey - Michael Cretaro, Catholic Stand
The 20 Types of People You’ll Meet at Mass–Which One Are You? – Just McClain, epicPew
Mother Cabrini: The First American Saint – Donald R. McClarey J.D., Catholic Stand
An Example of a Brick by Brick Piece: Restoring a Chapel Altar – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
This Beautiful Video Shows You How These Franciscans Celebrated Holy Week – ChurchPop
Gerhard Cardinal Müller Report Is a Must-Read for Catholics Weary of Turbulence in the Church – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
Quæritur: I’m 80 and I Cannot Kneel for Holy Communion at a Traditional Latin Mass – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
6 Short and Powerful Prayers to Say for Your Husband – Aleteia
The Two Kingdoms – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today
Fr. Rutler’s Peregrinating Essays – Roseanne T. Sullivan, Dappled Things
For McElroy, A Vice-Disrupter for Davenport, “An Awesome Dude” – Rocco Palmo, Whispers in the Loggia
Do Ideals Matter Anymore? – James Kalb J.D., Crisis Magazine
Big Honors for Scholar Who Revitalized Christian Philosophy – Catholic News Agency
Óscar Cardinal Rodríguez Maradiaga Comments on the 'Four Cardinals' and Their Dubia – Carl E. Olson, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
