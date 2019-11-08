Sigitas Cardinal Sigitas Tamkevicius of Kaunas, Lithuania (Source: Paolo Galosi at CNS via The CWR)

A New Cardinal Honors An Entire Nation, Is There A Difference Between A Nun And A Sister, And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

A New Cardinal Honors An Entire Nation – George Weigel at The Catholic World Report +1

Is There A Difference Between A Nun & A Sister? – Sister Timothy Marie, O.C.D., at Integrated Catholic Life™ +1

New Research: Our DNA Doesn’t Rule Out Adam & Eve – Jonathan Witt at The Stream

The Monastery Where Eastern & Western Catholic Monks Live Together – John Burger at Aleteia

Want to Help the Church? Try Fasting – Jason Surmiller at Crisis Magazine

Meet Sandra Sabattini, A 22-Year-Old Soon To Be Beatified – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

There’s A Map For That: GoodLands Launches Catholic GeoHub – Catholic News Service via Our Sunday Visitor

John Henry Newman: Catholic Revivalist – Joseph Pearce at Crisis Magazine

How Must We Love Our Neighbor? – Deacon John Bacon at Catholic Stand

What Is Papal Secrecy? When Some Secrets Are More Secret Than Others – Billy Ryan at uCatholic

Why Is the Liturgical Establishment Not Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Novus Ordo? – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

The Push For A Married Priesthood Is A Cause For Concern – Fr. Peter M.J. Stravinskas at The Catholic World Report

Bridges, Inscriptions, Cheeses – Fr. Z’s Blog

John Paul II In Defense Of The Nation & Patriotism – Edward Feser, Ph.D.

Medical Aid In Dying Is ‘Playing God’ – Part II – Allison Low at Catholic Stand

Words, Hymns, & Moderation: Newman & The Genius Of English Catholicism – Fr. Raymond J. de Souza at Catholic Herald

