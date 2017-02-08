Click on A Model Letter on the Restoration of All-Male Altar Service link to read more.
Blogs | Mar. 2, 2017
A Model Letter on Restoration of All-Male Altar Service, Conscience and Social Teachings, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
A Model Letter on the Restoration of All-Male Altar Service - Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement
Conscience and Disagreements on Social Teachings – Fr. Mark A. Pilon Ph.D., The Catholic Thing
Losing My Religion: How Church Music Causes Unbelief – Nick Chui, Ignitum Today
Why Do Americans Believe That Christianity Is as Violent as Islam? – Vicki Burbach, Catholic Spiritual Direction
The Brewing Philippine War Between Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and The Catholic Church – Ramon Antonio A. Aldana, Catholic Stand
Why are the Vatican Archives “Secret”? – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
The “Liturgical Option” – Luke Arredondo, The Catholic Outpost
This Surfing School in Chile was Created for Kids With Down Syndrome – Giselle Vargas, Catholic News Agency
The Spark in The Thin Red Line: Why I Remain Catholic – Alex Wolfe, Catholic Stand
The War on Fat and the Dumb Ox – Michael Accad M.D., Crisis Magazine
How a Catholic Understanding of the Human Person Can Revolutionize Health – David Clayton, Beauty of Catholicism
Should the Mass Reflect a Pope’s Personality? – Nicholas Senz, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Adultery Always Present, Normalising It a Very Modern Mistake – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
