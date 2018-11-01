The Veiled Virgin Transparent Marble Sculpture Statue (Credit: Shhewitt via Aleteia)/CC-BY-SA 4.0
A Miracle of Transparent Marble, The Beauty of the Anglican Ordinariate Liturgy, and More Links!
A Miracle of Transparent Marble: The Veiled Virgin - Daniel Esparza, Aleteia+++
The Beauty of the Anglican Usage Liturgy (the Ordinariate) – Robert Kurland Ph.D., The American Catholic
A Case for Daily Mass in Catholic Schools – Mary Jo Gerd, We’re Late For Church
3 Essential Keys to Begin One’s Spiritual Life, According to St. Teresa of Avila – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Desiring Martyrdom – Brother Elijah Dubek O.P., Dominicana
Bishop Monforton of Steubenville: Can’t Allow Scandals to Stop Sharing Gospel – Jim Graves, The Catholic World Report
Keep Calm & Catholic On – Dr. Foster Lerner D.O., The Anglicanorum Coetibus Society++
Among Those Cheering Romero: the Woman Saved by His Intercession – Aleteia
Marriage & the Juridical Relevance of Pastoral Language – Catherine Godfrey Howell J.C.D., Homiletic & Pastoral Review
Franciscans Return to Walsingham for the First Time in 480 years – Mark Greaves, Catholic Herald
The Founding of the Dead Theologians Society – Meghan Ferrara, Regina Magazine
The Good Old Days? – J. Budziszewski Ph.D., Underground Thomist
Continuous Daily Updates on the Sex Abuse Scandals & Cover-ups - Big Pulpit
What Does the Canonization of Paul VI Mean for the Liturgy & Liturgical Reform? – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
This is What Happens to “Disturbers of the [False] Peace” – Mark Lambert, De Omnibus Dubitandum Est.
