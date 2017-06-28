The 7 Deadly Sins: A Thomistic Guide to Vanquishing Vice and Sin; Podcast – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction

Brick by Brick in San Francisco – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Gloria Purvis on What the Church is Doing Right and Where Parishes can Improve – Fr. Aquinas Guilbeau O.P., Aleteia

How to Ask for Gifts and Receive Donations – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

An Opium Addict who Couldn’t Receive Sacraments, He’s a Martyr and a Saint – Meg Hunter-Kilmer, Aleteia

Coat of Arms of a Priest – Fr. Guy Selvester, Exarandorum

3 Powerful Sacramentals to have in Your Home – Phillip Kosloski, Aleteia

New Art from Daniel Mitsui: Jesse Tree and St. Philip Neri – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Beautiful Video from a Drone Flying Over Lourdes – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia

Discernment, Action, and What Does God Want Me To Do (WDGWMTD) – Deacon Greg Lambert, Catholic Stand

Devotees of Maria Goretti Will Love Pierina Morosini – Larry Peterson, Aleteia

Collects – Fr. John Hunwick, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment

Dorothy Day: The Model You Want – David Mills, Aleteia

With Him in Heaven, in All His Glory – Wendy McMahon, Catholic Stand

Are There Christian “Secrets” Reserved for an Initiated Elite? – Miguel Pastorino, Aleteia

About the Mainstream Media – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

The Medieval and Catholic Origins of Your Pizza – Zelda Caldwell, Aleteia

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.

Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.