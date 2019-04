Splotchy UK Flag (Source: Pinterest)

A Good Priest Persecuted by Agents of Hell, Tiny Catholic School Fights Government Bullies and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Yet Another Good Priest Persecuted by the Agents of Hell ☩ Fr. Z's Blog +1

Tiny Catholic School Sues City to Protect Civil Rights & Religious Freedom ☩ Mark Lambert at Lion & Ox +1

Catholic Modesty ☩ Jacinta Boudreau at Ignitum Today +1

The Economics & Ethics of “Just Wages” According to Catholic Teaching ☩ Kishore Jayabalan at Public Discourse

Television Dramas & Lust ☩ Jim Dougherty at Catholic Stand +1

Is A Chapel Veil or Mantilla: Mandatory for Catholic Women? ☩ Birgit Jones at Catholic Life In Our Times

Unraveling Our Personal History During Lent ☩ Peter Darcy at Catholic Stand

Pro-Lifers Were Belittled for Opposing Embryonic Stem Cell Research, Now Adult Stem Cells the ‘Gold Standard’ ☩ Wesley J. Smith, J.D., at Life News

CheckList Spotlight: The White Button-Down ☩ Meghan Ashley Styling

A New Kind of Pornography Addiction for Teens ☩ Peter Kleponis, Ph.D., at Those Catholic Men

St. Alphonsus Liguori’s 3 Rules for Fundraising ☩ Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

Transgender Ideology Is More Irrational Than You Realized ☩ Tom Gilson at The Stream

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.