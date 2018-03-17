A Compassionate & Honest Account of Church Teaching on Same-Sex Attraction – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald

Why Does God Allow Natural Disasters? – Stephen Edwards, Strange Notions

Is Fasting Bad for You? No. Here’s Why – Jay Richards Ph.D.

3 Distinctions When Catholics Are Accused of “Discrimination” – Fr. Matthew Schneider L.C., Catholic Stand

Jesus’ Restaurant Serves Chicken (of the Sea) for Lent – Sarah Burns, epicPew

Lent: A Holy Pause that Shakes the Soul – Mark C. McCann, Catholic Stand

Solemnity, Feast, or Memorial? How to Tell the Difference – Chloe Langr, epicPew

St. Ignatius of Loyola’s Secret Formula for Raising Millions - Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Easter Prep: Stunning Eggs – Carrie Gress Ph.D., my favorite catholic things

New Vatican Document on Salvation: Top 10 Things to Know – Jimmy Akin, Catholic Answers Magazine

What Does the Word “Amen” Mean? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Top Imam Calls for Major Reforming Islam, Sharia; Is That Possible? – John Zmirak Ph.D.

A Catholic Take on the Famous Jordan Peterson’s Struggle with Christianity – ChurchPop

Bermuda Law Again Respects Reality – Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., The Catholic World Report

Three Crises – & Three Opportunities – Robert Royal Ph.D., The Catholic Thing

Durandus on the Liturgical Customs of Lent – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

