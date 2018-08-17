A Failing Episcopal Establishment - R.R. Reno, First Things+++

May Catholics Attend a “Gay Wedding” for Pastoral Reasons? – Fr. David Nix, Pilgrim Priest

Did Catholics Manipulate the 10 Commandments? Invent New Sacraments? – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction

The Old Testament in Five Minutes – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

Can You Myth-Bust These 7 Anti-Catholic Lies? – Theresa Williams, epicPew

Pre-Existent Soul? – Noel Ethan Tan, Ignitum Today

Pope Francis Praises “Distinguished History” of Knights of Columbus – Kathleen N. Hattrup, Aleteia

Fr. Zed Calls for Solidarity – Fr. Z’s Blog

Sometimes Prayer is The Only Answer – Alita Maria Covel Ngo O.C.D.S., Catholic Stand

The Power of Perseverance in Catholic Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

McCarrick Watch: Up-to-Date News on the former-Cardinal McCarrick Homosexual Predation & Cover-Up Scandal - Big Pulpit

Hope Explored & Explained – Dan Byron, Catholic Stand

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on  Big Pulpit .