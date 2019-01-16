A Documentary on How Rosary Changed Lives, How Saints Overcame Distraction During Prayer, and More!
A Documentary Tells of the Change in the Lives of Those Who Pray the Rosary ☩ RomeReports.com +1
How the Saints Overcame Distraction During Prayer ☩ Fr. Joseph M. Esper of Catholic Exchange
Where to Begin in the Spiritual Life, According to St. Catherine of Siena ☩ Philip Kosloski of Aleteia
Think Like Aquinas? – Off the Shelf 107 with Kevin Vost ☩ Pete Socks of Catholic Stand
Schall at 91—an Interim Report ☩ Fr. James V. Schall, S.J., of The Catholic Thing
Student With Perfect ACT Score Attends Faithful Catholic College ☩ Kelly Salomon of Newman Society
Rouen: Public Penance in 18th Century France ☩ Aelredus Rievallensis of Canticum Salomonis
Probability Of Abiogenesis? There Isn’t One ☩ William M. Briggs, Ph.D., of Statistician to the Stars!
If Jesus "Grew" in Knowledge, Was He at Times Ignorant (Holy Gospel of Saint Luke 2:52) ☩ Fr. Regis Scanlon, O.F.M. Cap., of Commentary on Catholic Issues
God, Evil, & the Book of Job ☩ J.P. Nunez of Catholic Stand
After 100 Years, Will Ireland Remain Catholic? ☩ John P. McCarthy, Ph.D., of Crisis Magazine
13 Major Differences Between Catholics & Protestants ☩ Steve Ray of Defenders of the Catholic Faith
Natural Beauty ☩ Nicholas Lye of Ignitum Today
How & Why to Listen to the Liturgical Sense of Scripture ☩ David L. Gray of DavidLGray.info
A Liturgical Curiosity ☩ Shawn R. Tribe of Liturgical Arts Journal
Faith vs. Magical Thinking: What it Means for Your Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
This Year Marks 190 Years of Religious Freedom for Catholics in Britain ☩ Joanna Bogle of The Catholic World Report
Which Cardinals Will Be Ageing Out of the Conclave in 2019 ☩ Mark de Vries of In Caelo et in Terra
