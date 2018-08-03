St. James the Moor Slayer statue at the Cathedral of Burgos
A Detail for Dating the New Testament, Testamonies of Former Atheists, Worshiping Mary, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
A Detail for Dating the New Testament - Fr. Dwight Longenecker +++
“I Was an Atheist”, Check Out These Moving Testimonies of Former Atheists – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew
Why Do Catholics “Worship Mary”? – uCatholic
Why Is Google Translate Making Apocalyptic Predictions of Christ’s Return – ChurchPOP
These Catholic Priests Are Allowed to Be Married – Billy Ryan, uCatholic
The Surprising Conversion Story of a Major League Baseball Player – Knights of Columbus via Aleteia
Five Ways to Increase Patience – Fr. Ed Broom O.M.V., Catholic Exchange
Priest’s Call for Parents to Get Their Kids Off Snapchat Goes Viral – ChurchPOP
Where in the World is Carmel? – Sister Timothy Marie O.C.D., Integrated Catholic Life™
College Students on Why Church Music Should Be Sacred Music – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement
Google is Giving $10,000 a Month to Catholic Non-Profits & Charities – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Roman Electrical Crew Stumbles Upon Ruins of Ancient Church – J.P. Mauro, Aleteia
Christians Lose at Court—& What to Do About It – Ryan N.S. Topping D.Phil., Newman Society
Sweet Sleep Mine Eyelids Close, A Beautiful Hymn of the Night – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission
Evangelizing the Social Media Mindset & Culture – Fr. Matthew Schneider L.C., Through Catholic Lenses
Quæritur: It’s Getting Hard to Find Suitable Godparents – Fr. Z’s Blog
The Saint Who Understood the Importance of Fashion! – Meghan Ashley Styling
The Origins of the Names “Santiago” & “Compostela” – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
