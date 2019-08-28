Screenshot of Sword & Spade A Quarterly For Catholic Men (Source: Dilexi decorem domus Domini)
A Catholic Magazine For Catholic Men, Why Catholics Leave The Church Since Vatican II, and More!
A Catholic Magazine For Catholic Men – Fr. B. Jerabek, J.C.L., at Dilexi decorem domus Domini +1
Why Have Catholics In The UK & US Been Leaving The Church Since Vatican II? – Adam A.J. DeVille, Ph.D., at The Catholic World Report +1
Another Assault On Holy Orders – Fr. Z’s Blog
Dissent with a Side of Dissent in Portland – One Mad Mom
7 Ways to Practice the Spiritual Works of Mercy – Fr. Ed Broom, O.M.V., at Catholic Exchange
Converts Who Followed Chesterton Across the Tiber – Kenneth Colston at Crisis Magazine
The “Socialist Jesus/Communist Early Church” Heresy – Anthony S. Layne at Catholic Stand
What Is The Difference Between Chastity, Celibacy, & Continence? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia
Releasing The Poison Of Unforgiveness – Charlie McKinney at Catholic Spiritual Direction
Streamer Ninja Calls Out Twitch for Shameful Practices & Streaming Pornography – Jessica McAfee at epicPew
Why Technology Certainly Is Not Neutral – R. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., Building Catholic Culture
“B” is for Benny – Kat Larson at Ignitum Today
Book Review: The Amazing Miracles Of Padre Pio – Francis Phillips at Catholic Herald
Living Longer With God As The Patriarchs of the Old Testament – Daniel Demers at Catholic Stand
Do Catholics Worship Statues? – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity
Feature On Fired ESPN Staffer Who Became Catholic Priest Gets Religion, Partly – Bobby Ross, Jr., at Get Religion
Rene Girard On The Responsible Use Of Language – Michael Matheson Miller at Powerblog
Beauty Ever Ancient, Ever New: Restoring Beauty to a Parish Church – Michael De Sapio
