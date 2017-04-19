An Apostolic Blueprint for a Parish and a Model of Christian Community in a Modern Age – David Clayton, Beauty of Catholicism

Why Beautiful Parish Churches Matter – Mattias A. Caro, Ethika Politika

The Problem With Papal Mind-Readers – Fr. Matthew Schneider L.C., Catholic Stand

A Dearth of Priestly Vocations in America: “Things Have Gone Terribly, Terribly Wrong” - Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, of Fr. Z’s Blog

This Catholic Church in Bavaria Has Been Housing the Homeless for 500 Years – Evan Wing, Regina Magazine

Oh No, Another Shroud Study – Anthony S. Layne, The Impractical Catholic

Tales and Travails of a Tornado Alley Catholic – Nathaniel Lauer, Catholic Stand

Belgium: Brothers of Charity, Catholic Psychiatric Hospitals to Provide Euthanasia – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

The Carthusian Option – Stev Hep, Catholic Scot

Amid Threats and Bloodshed, In Egypt, Pope Pleads For “Builders of Civility” – Rocco Palmo, Whispers in the Loggia

The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today

10 Great Reasons to Read Raymond Arroyo’s ‘Will Wilder’ Series – Stephen Mirarchi, epicPew

The Fitting Nature of the Sacraments – Bo Bonner, Church Life Journal (University of Notre Dame)

Why Is There a Feast for St. Joseph the Worker: Victims of Communism Day – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

