A Benedict Option Community In the Ozarks, Post-Communion Purification, Lust, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

A Benedict Option Community — In the Ozarks – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity +1

Interesting Old Rubric: Post-Communion Purification, Ablution Of The Faithful, Not Just The Priest – Fr. Z’s Blog +1

Lust: This Deadly Sin Is Not Just About Sex – Fr. Robert McTeigue, S.J., at Aleteia

Scrap The Jesuits & Start Over – Michael Warren Davis at Crisis Magazine

Were Early Churches Governed by Individual Bishops, or Groups of Elders? – Joe Heschmeyer, J.D., at Shameless Popery

The Paradox Of Persecution – Fr. Benedict Kiely at Crisis Magazine

The Father’s Role – Imitating Saint Joseph – Dom Cingoranelli at Catholic Stand

Encouraging Inter-Generational Living Is A Cure For Loneliness – Shannon Roberts at Mercatornet

Mater et Magistra or Politico & Ideologue? – Ines Angeli Murzaku at The Catholic World Report

Photos Of Priests Blessing Ultrasound Machines Reminds You That Catholics Love Science – Zelda Caldwell at Aleteia

Anointing of the Sick: Depth, Beauty, & Grace in the Sacrament – Brittany Makely at Catholic Exchange

Heavenly Connections – Carol Monaco at Catholic Stand

This Is Pretty Weird, But. . . Well. . . Not Really, It’s Germany, After All – Fr. Z’s Blog

Give the Prince of Peace a Chance – Tom Nash at Catholic Answers Magazine

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.