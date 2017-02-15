Click on A Beautiful Church for the Poor link for more!
Blogs | Mar. 12, 2017
A Beautiful Church for the Poor, Why Churches Grow Or Decline, Sin of Omission, and More Links!
A Beautiful Church for the Poor – Matthew Schmitz, Catholic Herald
Theological Orthodoxy, Church Growth, and Church Decline: Observations from Canada – Kevin N. Flatt Ph.D., The Catholic World Report
Omission: Sinning by Not Acting–We Need to Avoid Avoiding – Dom Cingoranelli, Catholic Stand
Loving God Is the Key to a Lasting, Loving Marriage – Teresa Tomeo, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Lent: A Season of Conversion – Nada Mazzei, Catholic Stand
The Catholic Journalist Who Embraced the Cross – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
Give It Up (for Lent) – Russell Shaw, The Catholic Thing
Ireland’s “Mass Graves” Story Is Fake News – Bill Donohue, Catholic League
Loony-tune “Witches” to Hex President Trump; Wherein Fr. Z Has an Idea! - Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
A Pro-life Attitude Towards Fasting and Food – Fr. Basil Cole O.P., Truth and Charity Forum
In Partial Praise of Pharisees – David Warren, Crisis Magazine
Sodalits Provide Information on Abuse of Minors to Peruvian Prosecutors – Catholic News Agency
Leaving Procrastination For Later – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
Is the Benedict Option the Only Option? – Mary Rezac, Catholic News Agency
