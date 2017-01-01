Click on 90,000 Christians—One Every Six Seconds—Died for the Faith in 2016 link to read more.
Blogs |
Jan. 15, 2017
90,000 Christians Died for the Faith in 2016; Why Human Nature is Important; and More Great Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Tito Edwards
90,000 Christians—One Every Six Seconds—Died for the Faith in 2016 – Kathy Schiffer, Seasons of Grace
Why Human Nature is Important When Evaluating Sexual Behavior – Karlo Broussard, Catholic Answers
Quæritur: Can We Have Masses Said for Non-Catholics? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
The Good Thief Isn’t Good for Protestant Doctrines - Karlo Broussard, Catholic Answers
The Prayers of the Saints – Allison Low, Catholic Stand
Acts of Kindness, the Goodness of People, and Lessons Learned – Randy Hain, Integrated Catholic Life™
Heart-to-Heart: A Look at the Pain of Love – Marissa Standage, Ignitum Today
God is Not the Author of Confusion – Anthony Esolen Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
“This is Impossible!” A Testimony of Healing – Bart Schuchts, Catholic Stand
Anchorage’s Archbishop on His New Assignment and New Frontiers – Paul Senz, The Catholic World Report
Do You Know the Meanings of the Creatures in the Tetramorph? – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
The Creative Catholic: George Weigel – K.V. Turley, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
