9 Little-Known Facts About The Crucifixion of Jesus, Death is Not the Final Answer, and More Links!
9 Little-Known Facts About The Crucifixion of Jesus – R.J.T., The Five Beasts
Passover: Seder Meals Are Not Catholic Practice – Birgit Jones, Catholic Stand
The Litany of Humility: How can I be Freed from the Desire to be Loved? – Fr. John Bartunek L.C., Catholic Spiritual Direction
Death is Not the Final Answer – Deacon Michael Bickerstaff, Integrated Catholic Life™
This 3D Carbon Copy of Jesus was Created Using the Shroud of Turin – Lucandrea Massaro, Aleteia
Peter Kreeft’s Conversion Story – The Coming Home Network International
Preach It! – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Movie Review: Paul, Apostle of Christ – Cristina Montes, Ignitum Today
A Black Cassock in the Deep South - Fr. Dwight Longenecker+++
Fr. Stravinskas Breaks It Down to the Essential - Fr. Z’s Blog
Discipleship & Union with Christ: A Carmelite Insight – Fr. Nicholas Blackwell O. Carm., Catholic Stand
Rare Medieval Liturgica: The Exsultet Roll – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal
Spanish Flags to Fly at Half-Mast to Mark Death of Christ – Catholic Herald
Don’t Forget the Second Mark – Eric Sammons, Catholic Answers Magazine
Of Gods & Good Medicine – Liz Schleicher, St. Dymphna’s Daughter
An Authentic Understanding of Vatican II – Shane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks
