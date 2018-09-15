(Credit: Aleteia)
8 Patron Saints for Expectant Moms, Gosnel Movie Exposes Abortion, Beauty and Liturgy, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Pregnant? Here are 8 Patron Saints All Expectant Moms Need – Chloe Langr, Aleteia
The Sex Scandals, Cover-ups, & Pope Francis - Big Pulpit
‘Gosnell’ Movie Exposes the Corrupt Religion of Abortion – The Stephen Herreid Show, Catholic Vote
Beauty: An Essential Element of the Sacred Liturgy – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal
3 Minute Examination Everyone Should Do Before Bed, In an Infographic – ChurchPOP
5 Saints Who Helped Reform the Catholic Church – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
My Protestant Husband Led Me Back to the Catholic Church – Becky Carter, The Coming Home Network
Attacks Against Science Paper on Social Aspects of Gender Dysphoria – Fr. Matthew Schneider L.C., Through Catholic Lenses
The Piano Prodigy who Became a Champion of the Eucharist – David Oldroyd-Bolt, Catholic Herald
Catholic College Leaders Who Are Part of the Problem – Anne Hendershott, Crisis Magazine
My Flesh for the Life of the World: The Eucharist & Evangelization – Fr. Charles Fox, The Catholic World Report
Attracting Your Angel Donors – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Out at St. Paul: Inside the Lair of Satan – Nic Rowan, First Things
After Viganò’s Testimony, ‘Pontifical Secret’ Won’t be the Same – Fr. Raymond J. de Souza, Catholic Herald
