8 Incredible Thoughts from Mother Angelica about Angels, Weird Churches, and Much More Great Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
8 Incredible Thoughts from Mother Angelica about Angels – Chloe Langr, epicPew
10 of the World’s Weirdest Churches – & Why It’s a Problem - ChurchPop
Pete Socks: From Book Reviews & Podcasts to Full-Time for God – Melanie Jean Juneau, Catholic Stand
Church Blessings for Same-Sex “Marriages”? – John M. Grondelski Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
Musings of a Young Millennial Parent – Cameron Edman, Catholic Stand
Night of the Meek – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Going Pro with Your Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Not Just An Anglican Ritual Enclave – Christopher Mahon, The Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog
There’s No Consistent Atheist System of Morality or Ethics – William M. Briggs Ph.D., Statistician to the Stars!
Questioning the Prospects of Catholic-Orthodox Unity – Adam A.J. DeVille Ph.D., The Catholic World Report
Ordain Married Men to Serve Isolated Parishes, Cardinal Suggests – Cindy Wooden, Catholic Herald
Speed, the Flexibility of Anglican Clergy to Catholic Priesthood – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke's Mutual Enrichment
Modernists Looks at Jordan Peterson – Dave Griffey, Daffey Thoughts
Cardinal Eijk: Pope Francis Should Create Clarity About ‘Amoris Lætitia’ – Fr. Z’s Blog
