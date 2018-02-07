8 Incredible Thoughts from Mother Angelica about Angels – Chloe Langr, epicPew

10 of the World’s Weirdest Churches – & Why It’s a Problem - ChurchPop

Pete Socks: From Book Reviews & Podcasts to Full-Time for God – Melanie Jean Juneau, Catholic Stand

Church Blessings for Same-Sex “Marriages”? – John M. Grondelski Ph.D., Crisis Magazine

Musings of a Young Millennial Parent – Cameron Edman, Catholic Stand

Night of the Meek – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

Going Pro with Your Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Not Just An Anglican Ritual Enclave – Christopher Mahon, The Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog

There’s No Consistent Atheist System of Morality or Ethics – William M. Briggs Ph.D., Statistician to the Stars!

Questioning the Prospects of Catholic-Orthodox Unity – Adam A.J. DeVille Ph.D., The Catholic World Report

Ordain Married Men to Serve Isolated Parishes, Cardinal Suggests – Cindy Wooden, Catholic Herald

Speed, the Flexibility of Anglican Clergy to Catholic Priesthood – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke's Mutual Enrichment

Modernists Looks at Jordan Peterson – Dave Griffey, Daffey Thoughts

Cardinal Eijk: Pope Francis Should Create Clarity About ‘Amoris Lætitia – Fr. Z’s Blog

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on  Big Pulpit .