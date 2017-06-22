Click on the 8 Incredible Catholic Online Programs You Should Know About link to read more.
Blogs | Sep. 6, 2017
8 Incredible Catholic Online Programs You Should Know About - Matt Vander Vennet, epicPew
Gender Identity Folly – Regis Nicoll, Crisis Magazine
Vatican Investigates Claims against Bishop after Dozens of Priests Resign - Catholic News Service via Catholic Herald
Eugenics in America: The Legacy of Margaret Sanger & Bill & Melinda Gates – Mary Pesarchick, Catholic Stand
Houston Residents are in for a Long Recovery after Harvey – John Burger, Aleteia
“Dunkirk on the Bayou” – Houston Parish Flooded – Video – Fr. Z’s Blog
How to Fundraise after a Disaster (Hurricanes Harvey & Irma) – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Fake Church News & Catholic Click-Bait – Nicholas W. Smith, OSV Newsweekly
Two Saints and a Psalm to Invoke in Bad Weather – Kathleen N. Hattrup, Aleteia
Prudent Judgment – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Were St. Peter & the Other Apostles Celibate? – Joe Heschmeyer, Shameless Popery
Why Fr. Spadaro Owes an Apology to Half of All American Christians – Thomas R. Ascik, The Catholic World Report
Quæritur: Civil Divorce but Stay Together as Marriage Couple – Fr. Tim Ferguson, Fr. Z’s Blog
The Jesuits Who Survived Hiroshima at Ground Zero – Donal Anthony Foley, The Catholic Thing
Youssef Absi Elected Patriarch of Melkite Greek Catholic Church – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report
Ask Tony: Did the Pope Declare Liturgical Reform “Irreversible”? – Anthony S. Layne, Catholic Stand
Lost Latin Gospel Commentary Found & Free Online – John Bergsma Ph.D., The Sacred Page
Amoris Lætitia & Auschwitz – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment
Quotes Suitable for Framing: Niall Ferguson – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Protestant Ministry Fights Southern Poverty Law Center Over “Hate Group” Label – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report
