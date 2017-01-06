Click on 8 Common Sense Reasons Going to Daily Mass is a Great Idea link to read more.
Blogs |
Jan. 22, 2017
8 Common Sense Reasons Going to Daily Mass is a Great Idea, Proof of the Human Soul, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Tito Edwards
8 Common Sense Reasons Going to Daily Mass is a Great Idea – Mary Flynn, epicPew
Multifaceted Approaches to World Peace – Howard P. Kainz Ph.D., Catholic Stand
Why Young People Leave the Church - Brandon Vogt
Armageddon? Exorcist Advises: Don’t Even Think About It - Patti Maguire Armstrong, Catholic News & Inspiration
What Do The Little Dots Really Say? Drilling into a Distortion at America Magazine – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Dream Walks and the Seasons of the Church Year – Karen Reep, Catholic Stand
Five Steps to Getting Your Board, Volunteers, Colleagues Involved with Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Proof of the Human Soul? – Ben, Two Catholic Men and a Blog
Multiculturalism: Islamic Style – William Kilpatrick Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
African Cardinal Asks Good Question: What about Communion for Polygamists – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
Fantasy and Reality in the ‘Kasper Proposal’ – Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture
Fr. Antonio Spadaro: “2 + 2 in #Theology Can Make 5” – Carl E. Olson, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
