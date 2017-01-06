8 Common Sense Reasons Going to Daily Mass is a Great Idea – Mary Flynn, epicPew

Multifaceted Approaches to World Peace – Howard P. Kainz Ph.D., Catholic Stand

Why Young People Leave the Church - Brandon Vogt

Armageddon? Exorcist Advises: Don’t Even Think About It - Patti Maguire Armstrong, Catholic News & Inspiration

What Do The Little Dots Really Say? Drilling into a Distortion at America Magazine – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Dream Walks and the Seasons of the Church Year – Karen Reep, Catholic Stand

Five Steps to Getting Your Board, Volunteers, Colleagues Involved with Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Proof of the Human Soul? – Ben, Two Catholic Men and a Blog

Multiculturalism: Islamic Style – William Kilpatrick Ph.D., Crisis Magazine

African Cardinal Asks Good Question: What about Communion for Polygamists – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald

Fantasy and Reality in the ‘Kasper Proposal’ – Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture

Fr. Antonio Spadaro: “2 + 2 in #Theology Can Make 5” – Carl E. Olson, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

