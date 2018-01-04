Click on the 7 Perfect Ugly Sweaters for Catholics link to read more.
Forgotten Catholic Origins of the Christmas Tree, Prejudices Abound in Luther, and More Great Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
The Forgotten Catholic Origins of the Christmas Tree – ChurchPop
Pope Francis: “Without Jesus, Christmas is an Empty Feast” – Giacomo Galeazzi, Vatican Insider
Christ Must be Centre of Catholic Mental Health Provision – Matthew Pittam, Catholic Herald
Don’t Miss the “Magic” of Childhood – Sarah Greydanus, Catholic Stand
Mary Christmas! – Guy McClung Ph.D. J.D., The American Catholic
Prejudices Abound in Luther – Allison Low, Catholic Stand
Keynote Speeches: Rome Catholic Fundraising Conference 2017 – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Pope Francis Rebukes Ex-Vatican Officials Who Claim to be ‘Martyrs’ – Catholic Herald
The Love of the Holy Family in Bethlehem – Jacques-Bénigne Bossuet, Catholic Exchange
Curia’s Biggest Problem? The Rule of Law is Being Overlooked – Ed Condon, Catholic Herald
The Harness of Hart - Edward Feser, Ph.D.+++
Kiev Xmas Will Be Celebrated December 25 & January 7 – Vladimir Rozanskij, AsiaNews.it
Prophetic Words from 1966 about the Post-Conciliar State of the Church – Fr. Z’s Blog
More Martin . . . Further Facts about the Fraterculus – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke's Mutual Enrichment
Fact Check: Boston Globes Role & the Priestly Sex Scandal – David F. Pierre Jr., The Media Report
