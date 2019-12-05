6 Tips To Help Curb Pride, Saints Who Saw Hell, The Rise And Rise Of Modest Fashion, And More Links!
6 Tips To Help Curb Pride – Aleteia +1
Saints Who Saw Hell – Off The Shelf With Paul Thigpen – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand +1
“An Incredible Organ for an Incredible Church” – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement
Everyone In Purgatory Will Be A Saint – Guy McClung, Ph.D., J.D., at Catholic Stand
The Rise & Rise Of Modest Fashion – Max Polak at Mercatornet
The Archdiocese Of Sydney Has Opened The Cause Of Eileen O’Connor – David Ryan at The Catholic Weekly
Prayer In English, Our Sarum Patrimony – David Warren at The Catholic Thing
Advent Is A Time For Greater Silence & Prayer – Fr. Ed Broom, O.M.V., at Catholic Exchange
Kwasniewski On The Myth Of Ancient Holy Communion In The Hand – Fr. Z’s Blog
The Dark Beast Of Resentment – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
Dawn Eden Gives an Original Testimony – Fr. Matthew P. Schneider, L.C., at Through Catholic Lenses
How Boycotting Can Change the World – Melody Lyons at The Essential Mother Blog
In The Culture Of Death, Abortion Is A Sacrament – Sean Fitzpatrick at Crisis Magazine
A Jim Crow Future For Christians? – John Zmirak, Ph.D., at The Stream
