6 Tips To Help Curb Pride, Saints Who Saw Hell, The Rise And Rise Of Modest Fashion, And More Links!

6 Tips To Help Curb Pride – Aleteia +1

Saints Who Saw Hell – Off The Shelf With Paul Thigpen – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand +1

“An Incredible Organ for an Incredible Church” – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

Everyone In Purgatory Will Be A Saint – Guy McClung, Ph.D., J.D., at Catholic Stand

The Rise & Rise Of Modest Fashion – Max Polak at Mercatornet

The Archdiocese Of Sydney Has Opened The Cause Of Eileen O’Connor – David Ryan at The Catholic Weekly

Prayer In English, Our Sarum Patrimony – David Warren at The Catholic Thing

Advent Is A Time For Greater Silence & Prayer – Fr. Ed Broom, O.M.V., at Catholic Exchange

Kwasniewski On The Myth Of Ancient Holy Communion In The Hand – Fr. Z’s Blog

The Dark Beast Of Resentment – Fr. Dwight Longenecker

Dawn Eden Gives an Original Testimony – Fr. Matthew P. Schneider, L.C., at Through Catholic Lenses

How Boycotting Can Change the World – Melody Lyons at The Essential Mother Blog

In The Culture Of Death, Abortion Is A Sacrament – Sean Fitzpatrick at Crisis Magazine

A Jim Crow Future For Christians? – John Zmirak, Ph.D., at The Stream

