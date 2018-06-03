Roman Collar (Credit: Aleteia, CC0)
6 Reasons to be a Priest - Tom Hoopes, Aleteia+++
Live Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament – Adorecast
A Cry for the Warrior Priest – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
Appearance versus Reality: Christ’s Body in the Eucharist – Dan Byron, Catholic Stand
Becoming True Men of Christ: Poverty, Poor in Spirit – Matthew B. Rose, Catholic Exchange
Seeing the Face of God in the Poor – Laura DeMaria, Catholic Stand
What You Need to Know About the Cistercians – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Salve Regina – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Quæritur: Forgetting Sins During Confession – Fr. Z’s Blog
This Spectacular Ceiling Mosaic in St. Louis Cathedral (US) is World’s Largest – John Burger, Aleteia
Inculturation: Japanese and Chinese Madonnas – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal
How to Choose Art for the Psalms & the Divine Office – David Clayton, New Liturgical Movement
The Elements of Style in the Sacred Liturgy – Michon Matthiesen S.T.L. Ph.D., Adoremus Bulletin
The Threefold Maternity of Mary – Rick Yoder, The Amish Catholic
Gemma Animæ (130-136): Stained Glass, Tapestries, & Painting – Canticum Salomonis
Hand Illuminated Altar Cards of Nina Somerset– Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal
