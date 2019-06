Beach Reading

6 Books for Catholic Summer Reading, Time to Push Good Same Sex Parenting Social Science, and More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

6 Books for Your Catholic Summer Reading List – Katie Prejean at epicPew +1

It’s Time to Promote Good Social Science on Same-Sex Parenting – Fr. D. Paul Sullins, Ph.D., at Public Discourse +1

How To Move On Within The Novus Ordo – Fr. John Hunwicke at Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment

Sauron Comes to Middle England – William Kilpatrick, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine

Editorial: Church Leaders, To Be “Transparent”, Are Still Abusers; Of Priests – Fr. Z’s Blog

A Serving of Humble Pie – Birgit Jones at Ignitum Today

Finally, A Supreme Court Justice Recognizes The Eugenicist Origins Of Abortion – C.C. Pecknold at Catholic Herald

Romania: An Unusual, Complicated Nation Rediscovering Its Christianity – Filip Mazurczak at The Catholic World Report

Holy Hacks as Easy as 1. . .2. . .3! – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand

Israel Folau & Us: You Couldn’t Make It Up If You Tried – James Parker at The Catholic Weekly

How Sports Metaphors Explain Catholic Faith – Tom Collingwood at Catholic Stand

Christianity is Europe’s Only Hope – Peter Wolfgang at The Stream

