New Ordinations (Credit: Screen Shot from Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest via Liturgy Guy)

58 French Dioceses have No Ordinations This Year; Good-bye, Dad; Priestly Celibacy; and More Links!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

58 French Dioceses have No Ordinations This Year - Catholic Herald+++

Hold Your Fire on Celibacy – Fr. Carter Griffin, The Catholic Thing

Good-bye, Dad – Patrick Coffin, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

Secularism & Religious Tolerance: Singapore vs. Australia – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Mercatornet

It's Almost Here! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! – Meghan Ashley Styling

My Appetite for Information is Endless: Is Curiosity Bad? – Fr. John Bartunek L.C., Catholic Exchange

New Website: An Early Christian’s Perspective on the Mysteries of the Rosary – Mystics of the Church

The Culture of Sexual Freedom is Not True Freedom – Fr. John Catoir J.C.D., Catholic Stand

Islamization in the Schools – William Kilpatrick Ph.D., Crisis Magazine

The Anti-Integralist Alasdair MacIntyre – Caleb Bernacchio, Church Life Journal

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.