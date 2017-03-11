Click on Marthe Robin: Her Only Sustenance for 50-Plus Years was the Holy Eucharist link to read more.
Blogs | Mar. 28, 2017
50 Years of Living Only on the Eucharist, If Dad Takes Faith Seriously So Will Children, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Marthe Robin: Her Only Sustenance for 50-Plus Years was the Holy Eucharist – Larry Peterson, Aleteia
If Dad Takes Faith in God Seriously, So Will His Children – Fr. Richard Heilman, Roman Catholic Man
Is This the Solution to Catholics’ ‘Desperate’ Musical Situation? – Adelaide Mena, Catholic News Agency
The Priest in Cassock is a Living Sermon – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy
The Easter Bunny is a Protestant – Gene Van Son, Catholic Stand
Private Property and the Redistribution of Wealth – Paul Fahey, The Porch
Ugly Churches and Modern Day Iconoclasm – Nicholas LaBanca, Catholic Stand
Demon Attacks – Fr. John Bartunek L.C., Catholic Spiritual Direction
Cry Rooms and Blogging – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Repentance and Cleaning House – Sam Guzman, The Catholic Gentleman
The Efficacy of Prayer: Not Just Nice Thoughts – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today
4 Biblical Facts Every Protestant Should Know About the Annunciation – Justin McClain, epicPew
Video: Cardinal Burke about the Future of the 5 Dubia Regarding Amoris Lætitia – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Pioneer in Same-Sex Attraction Reparative Therapy Dies – Christine Niles J.D., Church Militant
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.
Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.
View Comments