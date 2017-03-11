Marthe Robin: Her Only Sustenance for 50-Plus Years was the Holy Eucharist – Larry Peterson, Aleteia

If Dad Takes Faith in God Seriously, So Will His Children – Fr. Richard Heilman, Roman Catholic Man

Is This the Solution to Catholics’ ‘Desperate’ Musical Situation? – Adelaide Mena, Catholic News Agency

The Priest in Cassock is a Living Sermon – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy

The Easter Bunny is a Protestant – Gene Van Son, Catholic Stand

Private Property and the Redistribution of Wealth – Paul Fahey, The Porch

Ugly Churches and Modern Day Iconoclasm – Nicholas LaBanca, Catholic Stand

Demon Attacks – Fr. John Bartunek L.C., Catholic Spiritual Direction

Cry Rooms and Blogging – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

Repentance and Cleaning House – Sam Guzman, The Catholic Gentleman

The Efficacy of Prayer: Not Just Nice Thoughts – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today

4 Biblical Facts Every Protestant Should Know About the Annunciation – Justin McClain, epicPew

Video: Cardinal Burke about the Future of the 5 Dubia Regarding Amoris Lætitia – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Pioneer in Same-Sex Attraction Reparative Therapy Dies – Christine Niles J.D., Church Militant

