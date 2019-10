Screenshot of Lost in the Sea (Source: The Catholic Gentleman)

5 Ways To Have Hope In Dark Times, A Unique Insight From A Spiritual Master On Adoration, and More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

5 Ways to Have Hope in Dark Times, Be Not Afraid – Sam Guzman at The Catholic Gentleman +1

Adoration 2.0 – A Unique Insight from a Spiritual Master – Msgr. Charles Pope at Community in Mission +1

5 Amazingly Catholic Ways to Celebrate Halloween – ChurchPOP

In My Darkest Moments, God Reveals His Mercy – Susan Skinner at Catholic Stand

The Faith to Surrender to His Will – Fr. Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today

5 Autumnal Opportunities To Grow In Christian Virtue – Mike Panlilio at epicPew

Saintly Solutions: Uncertainty – Charlie McKinney at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Fr. James Martin, S.J.: The Bible Might Be Wrong In Condemning Same-Sex Sexual Behavior – Fr. Z’s Blog

The Game Has Changed — & So Must We – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity

Comfort Is Killing the Church – Kevin Wells at Crisis Magazine

Marriage & The Age Of Apostasy – Rob Marco at Catholic Stand

The First Halloween Began With An Exorcism – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Priest: No Communion for Pro-Abortion Politicians, They’re Not “Catholics in Good Standing” – Steven Ertelt at Life News

Don’t See The Joker (Film) – Alexi Sargeant at First Things

Communist China: Bishop Shao Zhumin Once Again Taken in for Indoctrination – Lin Yijang at Bitter Winter

It May Be Years Before Vatican Finances Are Truly Reformed – The Catholic Herald

