5 Things Every Catholic Man Should Start Doing, Barron: What I Learned On Reddit, and More Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

5 Things Every Catholic Man Should Start Doing – ChurchPOP +1

What I Learned Talking With Thousands Of Skeptics On Reddit – Bishop Robert Barron at The Catholic World Report +1

About The Gay Priest Living With Partner & Possessing “The Power Of Keys” From Pope Francis – Edward Peters, J.D., J.C.D., at In the Light of the Law

Pope Francis & The Possible German Schism – Archbishop Samuel J. Aquila of Denver at Denver Catholic

Amazon Synod: First Attack On The Priesthood: The Cassock; Papal Comments On A Biretta – Fr. Z’s Blog

Falling From Grace: Hitler’s Catholic Henchmen – Daniel Demers at Catholic Stand

The Decline of the Church in Europe – Msgr. Charles Pope at Community in Mission

Pope Francis, What Is Happening At The Institute For Religious Works (Vatican Bank)? – Andrea Gagliarducci at Monday Vatican

The Way God Communicates: The Amazon Synod & Us – Marty Dybicz at Catholic Stand

Hijacking The John Paul II Institute In Rome – Richard A. Spinello, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine

Turkish Planes Bomb Syria, Causing Panic Among Christians, Others – Catholic News Service via Our Sunday Visitor

Infanticide In The Amazon, There Are Those Who Defend It, Even In The Church – Sandro Magister at Settimo Cielo via L’Espresso

Article 300: Chinese Communist Party’s Secret Weapon of Religious Persecution – Massimo Introvigne at Bitter Winter

Devil In the Red Hat: What the Bridgeport Diocese Abuse Report Can’t Say – Michael Brendan Dougherty

Scary Threats At The University Of Notre Dame Towards Catholics – Rod Dreher

Did Pope Francis Really Say That Jesus Is Not God? – Philip Lawler at Catholic Culture

In Praise Of The Saturno & Other Clerical Hats – Chad C. Pecknold, Ph.D., at Catholic Herald

