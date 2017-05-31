Click on the Secrets of the Saints: 5 Powerful Prayers to Jesus in the Eucharist link to read more.
Blogs | Jul. 2, 2017
5 Powerful Saintly Prayers to Jesus in the Eucharist, Aquinas on Virtue of Religion, and More Links!
Secrets of the Saints: 5 Powerful Prayers to Jesus in the Eucharist – ChurchPop
St. Anthony and the Mule Who Knelt Down Before the Eucharist – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
St. Thomas Aquinas on the Virtue of Religion – David Clayton, New Liturgical Movement
The 400-year-old Marian Apparition That is Particularly Relevant Today - Jim Graves, The Catholic World Report
How a Dying Monk Inspired Cardinal Sarah to Embrace Silence – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
Practice Makes Perfect in Life and Prayer – David Torkington, Catholic Stand
Quæritur: Sunday Obligation and Sick Child at Home – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
The “Jesus Fish”: It’s All Greek to Me – Fr. Jeff Loseke, Pelican’s Breast
Brick by Brick in Australia – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Seamstress Nun is Making Brides’ Dreams Come True – Starla Hester, Aleteia
The Abundant Life – Mitchell Kalpakgian Ph.D., Truth and Charity Forum
Good News from Los Angeles – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
Sometimes We’re All a Little “Surprised By Life” – Laura Hensley, epicPew
A Question About Plenary Indulgences – Msgr. Charles Pope, OSV Newsweekly
Defense of Summorum Pontificum – Robert Cardinal Sarah, Crisis Magazine
The Reason for Human Reason – Fr. Jerry Pokorsky, Catholic Culture
Bishop Anders Arborelius Reflects on Being First Native Swede Named Cardinal – Karl Gustel Wärnberg, The Catholic World Report
Editorial: Focus on the Father – Editorial Board, OSV Newsweekly
When Planning the Birth of a New Society, Invite the Mother – Brian Horvat II, Crisis Magazine
The Catechism is Right, We Do Not Need Limbo – Nicholas Senz, Catholic Herald
