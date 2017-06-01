5 Myths About the Eucharist that Too Many People Still Believe (Maybe Even You!) - ChurchPop

The Unmentioned Martin – Elise Ehrhard, Crisis Magazine

Secrets of the Saints: The Forgotten Spiritual Power of Fasting – ChurchPop

Divine Worship: The Ordinariate Form of the Roman Rite – Shane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks

“The “Glory of God is Man Fully Alive”: The Madness of Transhumanism – Mitchel Kalpakgian Ph.D., Truth and Charity Forum

69 Priests Resign After Accusing Bishop of Embezzlement — Catholic Herald

The Creative Catholic: Sally Read – K.V. Turley, The Dispatch from Catholic World Report

Hope and Why the Little Things Matter in the Big Picture – Scott Nolan, Catholic Stand

Gift of Tradition: The Catechism – Editorial Board, OSV Newsweekly

How to Fundraise for Your Pro-Life Charity – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

The Church and the Dissidents – Andrea Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican

Watch out Pope Francis, Trump is Poised to Knock You Out of First Place on Twitter – John Burger, Aleteia

James Martin Blasts Bishop Thomas Paprocki – Joseph Sciambra

Justin Trudeau Identifies as Catholic, His Policies Depart from Church Teaching – Msgr. Owen F. Campion, OSV Newsweekly

Will Anyone Rein in the IVF Industry? – Philippa Taylor, Catholic Herald

Sirius-XM Sexualizes and Politicizes Classical Music – Paul Kengor, Crisis Magazine

How to Be a Successful College Graduate – Sarah Greydanus, Catholic Stand

Quæritur: In Confession, Instead of Act of Contrition, Father Asked Questions – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

5 Ancient Symbols of the Trinity – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Mythologizing the Devil Won’t End Well, Archbishop Chaput Warns – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report

Video: Edward Pentin and Fr. Murray on the Five Dubia of the Four Cardinals – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Prolife Judge Deports Pregnant Illegal Immigrant; Allows Fetus To Stay – Eye of the Tiber

