Blogs | Jul. 3, 2017
5 Myths About the Eucharist, Unmentioned Martin, The Forgotten Spiritual Power of Fasting, and More!
5 Myths About the Eucharist that Too Many People Still Believe (Maybe Even You!) - ChurchPop
The Unmentioned Martin – Elise Ehrhard, Crisis Magazine
Secrets of the Saints: The Forgotten Spiritual Power of Fasting – ChurchPop
Divine Worship: The Ordinariate Form of the Roman Rite – Shane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks
“The “Glory of God is Man Fully Alive”: The Madness of Transhumanism – Mitchel Kalpakgian Ph.D., Truth and Charity Forum
69 Priests Resign After Accusing Bishop of Embezzlement — Catholic Herald
The Creative Catholic: Sally Read – K.V. Turley, The Dispatch from Catholic World Report
Hope and Why the Little Things Matter in the Big Picture – Scott Nolan, Catholic Stand
Gift of Tradition: The Catechism – Editorial Board, OSV Newsweekly
How to Fundraise for Your Pro-Life Charity – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
The Church and the Dissidents – Andrea Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican
Watch out Pope Francis, Trump is Poised to Knock You Out of First Place on Twitter – John Burger, Aleteia
James Martin Blasts Bishop Thomas Paprocki – Joseph Sciambra
Justin Trudeau Identifies as Catholic, His Policies Depart from Church Teaching – Msgr. Owen F. Campion, OSV Newsweekly
Will Anyone Rein in the IVF Industry? – Philippa Taylor, Catholic Herald
Sirius-XM Sexualizes and Politicizes Classical Music – Paul Kengor, Crisis Magazine
How to Be a Successful College Graduate – Sarah Greydanus, Catholic Stand
Quæritur: In Confession, Instead of Act of Contrition, Father Asked Questions – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
5 Ancient Symbols of the Trinity – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Mythologizing the Devil Won’t End Well, Archbishop Chaput Warns – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report
Video: Edward Pentin and Fr. Murray on the Five Dubia of the Four Cardinals – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Prolife Judge Deports Pregnant Illegal Immigrant; Allows Fetus To Stay – Eye of the Tiber
