5 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Are Catholic - Billy Ryan, uCatholic+++

This Prayer May Help You Find a Spouse! – ChurchPOP

Continuous Daily Updates on the Sex Abuse Scandals & Cover-ups - Big Pulpit

“A Bloody Habit” Artfully Combines Humor, Horror & the Truth about Evil – Kelly Scott Franklin Ph.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

Confidence: Building Hope, Raising Donations – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

The Catholic Church Is Not a Denomination – R. Jared Staudt Ph.D., Those Catholic Men++

A Public Church, Not a Partisan Church – George Weigel, First Things

This App is Like Pokemon Go! Meets the Saints, We Tried It Out – Jessica McAfee, epicPew

Is Gender Equality a Self-Defeating Goal? – Carolyn Moynihan, Mercatornet

On “Why?” – Fr. James V. Schall S.J., The Catholic Thing

The Case of the Missing Veil – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission++

FSSP Anniversary Celebrations in Rome & Mexico – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

Don’t Name Your Guardian Angel – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission

Why are They Leaving Honduras, Cardinal Maradiaga? – Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture+

What “Coming Out” Really Means – Jim Russell, Crisis Magazine

Oscott Seminary Rejects ‘Gay Subculture’ Claims – Catholic Herald

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on  Big Pulpit .