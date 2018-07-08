The Catholic Controversy by St Francis de Sales (Credit: Off the Cuff)
The Best in Catholic Blogging
5 Books that Walked Me Back to the Faith - Becky Carter, Off the Cuff+++
Live Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament – Adorecast
Fostering Young Vocations (Part VIII) – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
Good Marriage Prep Matters – Barb Lishko, Catholic Lane
Did Jesus Reject the Old Law? – Cale Clarke, Catholic Answers Magazine
Discerning God’s Plan for Your Life – Sister Maris Stella, Ascension Press
Here’s What You Need to Know about the Dominicans – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Baby Steps to Living the Liturgical Year as a Family – Kendra Tierney, Catholic All Year
5 Poems from the Greats to Bring to Prayer – Amber VanVickle at Our Favorite Catholic Things
First Airborne Mass Was Said on the Hindenburg, Yes, That Hindenburg – Billy Ryan, uCatholic
Can Computers Have a Soul? – Robert Kurland Ph.D., Magis Center
Science & Faith – Shane Schaetzel, Catholics Are Christian
From Bruges, New Auxiliary Bishop for Mechelen-Brussels – Mark de Vries, In Caelo et in Terra
Check Out These Photos of Carmelite Mystic St. Elizabeth of the Trinity – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
The Influence of the Avant-Garde on Modern Liturgical Art – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal
A Peek at the Childhood Homes of 13 Well-Loved Saints – Cerith Gardiner, Aleteia
