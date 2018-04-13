5 Alternatives to the Girl Scouts for Young Catholic Women – Laura Ricketts, epicPew

The Big Bang & the Shroud of Turin – Fr. Dwight Longenecker

Learning to Give by Caring for My Sister – Michael Cretaro, Catholic Stand

The 10 Free Technologies Every Catholic Charity Must Use – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Genetic Modification of Embryos: The Truth Behind the Research – Daniel Kuebler Ph.D., The Catholic World Report

Two Encouraging Stories Involving Bishops! Yes, You Read That Right! Bishop Michael Olson & Bishop Mark Davies - Fr. Z’s Blog+++

Give Me a Hand: Let’s Return to the Reverence Our Lord Deserves – James Hooper, Catholic Stand

Does Your Temperament Affect Your Spiritual Life? – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction

Modern Liberty a Cruel Parody of Christian Freedom – Paul Krause, Crisis Magazine

America’s Quiet Carnage – Nathan Nielson, First Things

Why It’s Not ‘Harmless’ to Let Your Child Use Crude Language – Fr. Michael Rennier, Aleteia

Frustrated with Millennials? Priest Explains Who’s to Blame – Fr. Bill Peckman, ChurchPop

Hell Is Real—& Just – Karlo Broussard, Catholic Answers Magazine

By Embracing Abortion, Democrats have Alienated Catholics – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald

How Footnotes Will Save the Church – Fr. Jerry J. Pokorsky, The Catholic Thing

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on  Big Pulpit .