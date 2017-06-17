Click on the 40 Hours Devotion: Spending Personal Time with the Lord link to read more.
Blogs | Jul. 21, 2017
40 Hours Devotion: Spending Personal Time with the Lord; Fr. Murray and Fr. Martin, and More Links!
40 Hours Devotion: Spending Personal Time with the Lord – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Review: Fr. Gerald Murray and Fr. James Martin - Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Ordained a Priest, Former Manchester United Footballer’s Goal is Christ – Catholic News Agency
A Priest Exposes 5 Tenets of America’s Most Popular Feel-Good Heresy – Fr. Bill Peckman, ChurchPop
Liturgy Amidst the Challenges of Modern Culture – R. Jared Staudt, Crisis Magazine
Catholic Bookstores in the Era of Amazon – Paul Senz, The Catholic World Report
The Extraordinary Synod of 1985 – Eduardo J. Echeverria, The Catholic Thing
The Ministry in Matrimony and the Destruction of Divorce – Denise Renner, Catholic Exchange
Pope Francis and Pope Benedict on Europe’s Future – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Getting Back on Track with Your Fundraising Goal – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
The Philosophy of Book Buying – Enoch Arnold Bennett, The Civilized Reader via Crisis Magazine
Pope Francis Praises Late-Cardinal Meisner’s Faithful, Fearless Dedication – Carol Glatz, Catholic Herald
Martin Luther: True Reformer or Defender of Erroneous Conscience? – R. Jared Staudt Ph.D., The Catholic World Report
Saints You’ll Need to Survive Your Summer – Theresa Williams, epicPew
Don’t Send Chaldeans Back to Persecution in Iraq, Advocates Plead – Matt Hadro, Catholic News Agency
On the Tenth Anniversary of Summorum Pontificum – Shawn Tribe, New Liturgical Movement
Doctors Boycott British Medical Association Over Abortion Vote – Simon Caldwell, Catholic Herald
The Five Ways of St. Thomas Aquinas – Michele Boyer, Catholic Stand
Will Catholics be Branded ‘Extremists’? - Dennis Sewell, Catholic Herald
When Art Came to the Rescue of Mystical Love – Elizabeth Lev, Aleteia
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.
Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.