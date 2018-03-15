Fr. Mike Schmitz (Credit: ChurchPop)
4 Rules for Discernment Every Catholic Should Know, The Devil Hates Lent, and More Great Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
4 Rules for Discernment Every Catholic Should Know! – ChurchPop
The Devil Hates Lent – Here’s How to Beat Him – Laura Ricketts, epicPew
Three Short (& Hilarious) Catholic Jokes – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
Pope Strikes at Nazi Rule – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
For Vegas, The Pope’s Payout: Helena’s Thomas Hits The Strip – Rocco Palmo, Whispers in the Loggia
Lent: A Time for Transformation – Wendy McMahon, Catholic Stand
Should You Receive Communion on the Tongue? - Fr. Dwight Longenecker+++
St. Ignatius of Loyola’s Secret Formula for Raising Millions - Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
When Will the Shooting Stop? – John Horvat II, Crisis Magazine
A Tale of Two Countries, a Choice Between Two Cultures – K.V. Turley, The Catholic World Report
Is Tardiness a Vice? – Joannie Watson, Integrated Catholic Life™
The Theology of Water – Bob Kurland Ph.D., Magis Center
Ashes to Ashes: A Lenten Reflection – Paul Oakes, Catholic Stand
Who was Janus, the Roman god of Beginnings & Endings? – Caillan Davenport, Mercatornet
Cardinal Cupich’s Revolutionary Conscience – Fr. Gerald E. Murray J.C.D., The Catholic Thing
The Vile Case That Shows How Far Vatican Has to Go in Child Protection – Ed Condon J.C.D., Catholic Herald
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.
View Comments