Jan. 16, 2017
4 Rules for Criticizing with Kindness, Fighting the Pronoun Police, Utopian Overreach, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Tito Edwards
4 Rules for Criticizing with Kindness – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
Fighting the Pronoun Police – Wanda Skowronska, Crisis Magazine
A Historical Lesson in Resisting Social Pressure – Nicholas Senz, the Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
The Heresy of the Day: The Denial of the Natural Order - Mitchell Kalpakgian Ph.D., Truth and Charity Forum
The Perils of Utopian Overreach – Jonathan B. Coe, Crisis Magazine
The Vatican v. The Knights of Malta – High Drama – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
You Can Do What Jesus Did – Bart Schuchts, Catholic Stand
Retreat Offers Hope and Healing for Survivors of Family Breakdown – Leslie Fain, The Catholic World Report
Life Trumps Death, Always – Jamey Brown, Catholic Stand
Pro-life Politics are Not Fringe or Obsolete: The Hyde/Helms Amendments – Stephanie Pacheco, Truth and Charity Forum
Like Dew from Above – Ryan Kraeger, Ignitum Today
Make the Faith Thick and the Church Expensive – David Mills, Aleteia
