Click on the Five First Saturdays – A Devotion for These Times link to read more.
4 First Saturdays, a Devotion for These Times; 5 Facts About Demonic Activity; and More Great Links!
Five First Saturdays – A Devotion for These Times – Dom Cingoranelli, Catholic Stand
5 Facts About Demonic Activity You’ll Wish You Knew Before – Theresa Williams, epicPew
A Baby’s Corpse: The Disingenuous Eucharist of “Mother!” (Film) – Patrick Malone, Catholic Stand
Totam Habet Potestatem – P.J. Smith, Semiduplex
Restoring Catholic Relevance in Society-Part II – Mike White, Catholic Stand
Francis’s Critics Fall Off Their High Wire – David Mills, Ethika Politika
Catholics Cannot Abandon the Public Square – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
Realised Eschatology – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment
The Call of (Human) Nature – Karlo Broussard, Catholic Answers Magazine
Vegas Massacre – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
The Young Do Embrace Tradition: A New Video from Los Angeles – Fr. Z’s Blog
What to Say (and Not Say) When Asking for Donations – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
The Unstated Racism of the ‘c’atholic Modernists – Fr. Z’s Blog
Objective Form/Subjective Experience: Benedictine/Jesuit Controversy – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement
Is Homosexual Activist Fr. James Martin, S.J., a Heretic? Canon Law with Ed Peters – Fr. Z’s Blog
MacArthur Farewell Speech – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
A Love Letter to Chairman Mao from the Gray Lady – Dave Griffey, Daffey Thoughts
Quotes Suitable for Framing: Colonel Strelnikov – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
NBA, BLM, SJW, and B. . . – John C. Wright, SciFi Wright
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.