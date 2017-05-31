Click on the 4 Incredible Eucharistic Miracles That Defy Scientific Explanation link to read more.

Blogs | Jul. 1, 2017

4 Eucharistic Miracles That Defy Scientific Explanation, Fr. Paul Scalia's New Book, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

4 Incredible Eucharistic Miracles That Defy Scientific Explanation - Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Fr. Paul Scalia’s New Book Addresses Sentimentality, Relativism, and Conversion – Paul Senz, The Catholic World Report

A Response to Hollywood’s War Against Christianity – John Paul Meenan, Crisis Magazine

Increasing Homelessness a Worrisome Trend for Archbishop Gomez – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report

The Gospel According to Fr. James Martin, S.J. - Deacon Jim Russell, Crisis Magazine

Former Slave Julia Greeley First to be Buried at Denver’s Cathedral – Denver Catholic via Catholic News Agency

How to Fundraise for Your Pro-Life Charity – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Brick by Brick in Minneapolis – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Monks of Norcia Announce Special Edition Beer to Help Them Rebuild – Mary Rezac, Catholic News Agency

Trans-Canada – David Warren, The Catholic Thing

Robert Cardinal Sarah: Criticisms of Benedict XVI are ‘Diabolical’ – Nick Hallett, Catholic Herald

Many Corporations Taking Pride in Sodomy – William M. Briggs Ph.D., Statistician to the Stars!

7 Disparate Sanctuaries Linked by a Straight Line on a Map – Gelsomino Del Guercio, Aleteia

Dioceses Continue to Explore Restored Order – Brian Fraga, OSV Newsweekly

Replies to Atheists’ and Skeptics’ Garden Variety Objections – Dave Armstrong, Biblical Evidence for Catholicism

5 Myths About the Trinity that Too Many People Still Believe (Maybe Even You!) – ChurchPop

Bishops Approve Revisions to Guidelines on Sacraments for the Disabled – Catholic News Service via OSV Newsweekly

Have the People Recline – Suellen Brewster, Catholic Stand

I’m Cool about a Certain Popular Devotion, Wherein Fr. Z Goes All ‘Rah!’ – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Abuse Crisis Made Catholicism Face Dark Side, Terrorism Should Do Same for Islam – Fr. David Palmer, Catholic Herald

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.

Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.