Click on the 4 Incredible Eucharistic Miracles That Defy Scientific Explanation link to read more.
Blogs | Jul. 1, 2017
4 Eucharistic Miracles That Defy Scientific Explanation, Fr. Paul Scalia's New Book, and More!
4 Incredible Eucharistic Miracles That Defy Scientific Explanation - Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Fr. Paul Scalia’s New Book Addresses Sentimentality, Relativism, and Conversion – Paul Senz, The Catholic World Report
A Response to Hollywood’s War Against Christianity – John Paul Meenan, Crisis Magazine
Increasing Homelessness a Worrisome Trend for Archbishop Gomez – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report
The Gospel According to Fr. James Martin, S.J. - Deacon Jim Russell, Crisis Magazine
Former Slave Julia Greeley First to be Buried at Denver’s Cathedral – Denver Catholic via Catholic News Agency
How to Fundraise for Your Pro-Life Charity – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Brick by Brick in Minneapolis – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Monks of Norcia Announce Special Edition Beer to Help Them Rebuild – Mary Rezac, Catholic News Agency
Trans-Canada – David Warren, The Catholic Thing
Robert Cardinal Sarah: Criticisms of Benedict XVI are ‘Diabolical’ – Nick Hallett, Catholic Herald
Many Corporations Taking Pride in Sodomy – William M. Briggs Ph.D., Statistician to the Stars!
7 Disparate Sanctuaries Linked by a Straight Line on a Map – Gelsomino Del Guercio, Aleteia
Dioceses Continue to Explore Restored Order – Brian Fraga, OSV Newsweekly
Replies to Atheists’ and Skeptics’ Garden Variety Objections – Dave Armstrong, Biblical Evidence for Catholicism
5 Myths About the Trinity that Too Many People Still Believe (Maybe Even You!) – ChurchPop
Bishops Approve Revisions to Guidelines on Sacraments for the Disabled – Catholic News Service via OSV Newsweekly
Have the People Recline – Suellen Brewster, Catholic Stand
I’m Cool about a Certain Popular Devotion, Wherein Fr. Z Goes All ‘Rah!’ – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Abuse Crisis Made Catholicism Face Dark Side, Terrorism Should Do Same for Islam – Fr. David Palmer, Catholic Herald
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.
Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.