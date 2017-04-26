Click on the Three Ways Many Catholics Are Receiving the Eucharist Wrong link to read more.
Blogs | May. 20, 2017
3 Ways Many Catholics Are Receiving the Eucharist Wrong, Gay Rights vs. Truth, and More Great Links!
Three Ways Many Catholics Are Receiving the Eucharist Wrong - ChurchPop
Illusory Homosexual “Civil Rights” vs. Catholic Truth – Deacon Jim Russell, Crisis Magazine
New Law to Protect the Homeless is a ‘Major Victory’, says Catholic Charity – Susan Byron, Catholic Herald
Cheerfulness Helps Cultivate Charity – Charlie McKinney, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Was Mary Free from Labor Pangs? – Tim Staples, Catholic Answers Magazine
Saints Timothy and Maura, Newlyweds Martyred Together – Meg Hunter-Kilmer, Aleteia
Blessed Carino, the Assassin of St. Peter Martyr – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
Why Catholics Don’t Give. . .And What Can Be Done About It – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
The Book that Made America – Daniel L. Dreisbach Ph.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Fatima Comes to Life for Children in This New Book! – Chloe Mooradian, epicPew
Do You Know the Date of Your Baptism? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
New Jim Caviezel Interview: There Are No Coincidences For God – Lukasz Adamski, Catholic News Agency
The Third Beatitude: Blessed are the Meek – Kevin Aldrich, Catholic Stand
Belgian Religious Euthanizers to be Investigated – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Government Decides Through Amendment, Religion Abides – H. L. Duncan, Catholic Stand
Is Christianity Unfalsifiable? Is Empiricism the Only True Knowledge? – Dave Armstrong, Biblical Evidence for Catholicism
