Three Ways Many Catholics Are Receiving the Eucharist Wrong - ChurchPop

Illusory Homosexual “Civil Rights” vs. Catholic Truth – Deacon Jim Russell, Crisis Magazine

New Law to Protect the Homeless is a ‘Major Victory’, says Catholic Charity  – Susan Byron, Catholic Herald

Cheerfulness Helps Cultivate Charity – Charlie McKinney, Catholic Spiritual Direction

Was Mary Free from Labor Pangs? – Tim Staples, Catholic Answers Magazine

Saints Timothy and Maura, Newlyweds Martyred Together – Meg Hunter-Kilmer, Aleteia

Blessed Carino, the Assassin of St. Peter Martyr – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

Why Catholics Don’t Give. . .And What Can Be Done About It – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

The Book that Made America – Daniel L. Dreisbach Ph.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

Fatima Comes to Life for Children in This New Book! – Chloe Mooradian, epicPew

Do You Know the Date of Your Baptism? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

New Jim Caviezel Interview: There Are No Coincidences For God – Lukasz Adamski, Catholic News Agency

The Third Beatitude: Blessed are the Meek – Kevin Aldrich, Catholic Stand

Belgian Religious Euthanizers to be Investigated – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Government Decides Through Amendment, Religion Abides – H. L. Duncan, Catholic Stand

Is Christianity Unfalsifiable? Is Empiricism the Only True Knowledge? – Dave Armstrong, Biblical Evidence for Catholicism

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.

Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.