Blogs | Mar. 7, 2017

3 Reasons Why Lent Determines Your Happiness Year Round, Girl Boy Scouts, and Many More Great Links!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

3 Reasons Why Lent Determines Your Happiness Year Round – Taylor Marshall Ph.D.

Girl Boy Scouts . . . and 71 Other “Gender” Options – Paul Kengor, Crisis Magazine

Doctors Who Object to Abortion Need More Legal Protections, Bishops Say – Catholic News Agency

God’s Gotcha: A Young Punk Grows Into Manhood Through the Unexpected Help of Feisty Old Usher – Edward Monti, Catholic Stand

It Is Sometimes Necessary to Risk Giving Offense – Msgr. Charle Pope, Community in Mission

This 110-year-old Nun Got Birthday Greetings from Pope Francis – Catholic News Agency

An Ancient Law Written on the Heart – R.J.T., The Five Beasts

To Enter the Dance with Jesus – Cynthia Millen, Catholic Stand

The Courageous Witness of "The Lion of Münster": A German Bishop Stands Up to Hitler ” – Fr. Sean Salai S.J., The Catholic World Report

Certainty– Elizabeth Jean Seah, Ignitum Today

Judge Gorsuch and the Senate Sausage Factory – Russell Shaw, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

Head of the Jesuits: “Doctrine Is a Word That I Don’t Like Very Much” – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Four Questions for Cardinal Coccopalmerio – Fr. Raymond de Souza, Catholic Herald

When You Have Lost Phil Lawler - Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

