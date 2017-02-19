Click on 3 Reasons Why Lent Determines Your Happiness Year Round link to read more.
Blogs | Mar. 7, 2017
3 Reasons Why Lent Determines Your Happiness Year Round, Girl Boy Scouts, and Many More Great Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
3 Reasons Why Lent Determines Your Happiness Year Round – Taylor Marshall Ph.D.
Girl Boy Scouts . . . and 71 Other “Gender” Options – Paul Kengor, Crisis Magazine
Doctors Who Object to Abortion Need More Legal Protections, Bishops Say – Catholic News Agency
God’s Gotcha: A Young Punk Grows Into Manhood Through the Unexpected Help of Feisty Old Usher – Edward Monti, Catholic Stand
It Is Sometimes Necessary to Risk Giving Offense – Msgr. Charle Pope, Community in Mission
This 110-year-old Nun Got Birthday Greetings from Pope Francis – Catholic News Agency
An Ancient Law Written on the Heart – R.J.T., The Five Beasts
To Enter the Dance with Jesus – Cynthia Millen, Catholic Stand
The Courageous Witness of "The Lion of Münster": A German Bishop Stands Up to Hitler ” – Fr. Sean Salai S.J., The Catholic World Report
Certainty– Elizabeth Jean Seah, Ignitum Today
Judge Gorsuch and the Senate Sausage Factory – Russell Shaw, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Head of the Jesuits: “Doctrine Is a Word That I Don’t Like Very Much” – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Four Questions for Cardinal Coccopalmerio – Fr. Raymond de Souza, Catholic Herald
When You Have Lost Phil Lawler - Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
