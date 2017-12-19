Click on the 3 Classic Catholic Jokes link to read more.
3 Classic Catholic Jokes; Latin, Canon 249 & Catholic Identity, Wherein Fr. Z Rants; and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
3 Classic Catholic Jokes – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
Latin, Canon 249 & Our Catholic Identity; Wherein Fr. Z Rants – Fr. Z’s Blog
Here Is What Santa Claus Really Looked Like – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Does God Command the Impossible? – Kevin Clark, Crisis Magazine
No Way Does Amoris Authorize Unrestricted Access to Sacraments – Anita Bourdin, Zenit
The Silence (film) Question Is Apostasy – Jeffery A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture+++
Austerity for Christmas – Julie Machado, Catholic Stand
Messianic Prophesies: Amos: 9: 11-12 – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Advent Lessons from an Old Testament Priest – Peter Darcy, Catholic Stand
European Parliament Threatens Poland Over Pro-Life Law – Jonathan Luxmoore, Catholic Herald
2018 Ordo for the Dominican Rite Breviary Now Available – Fr. Augustine Thompson O.P., New Liturgical Movement
Moneyval: the Vatican Must Strengthen Fight Against Financial Crime – Cindy Wooden, Catholic Herald
Black Elk & the Need for Catechists – Bishop Robert Barron, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
How a ‘Pronoun’ Class Got a Young Canadian Academic Censured – Harley J. Sims, Mercatornet
Fake News & the Post-Truth Culture – Russell Shaw, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Jerusalem: the Vatican Asks for Solution between Israelis & Palestinians – Anita Bourdin, Zenit
