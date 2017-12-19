Click on the 3 Classic Catholic Jokes link to read more.

3 Classic Catholic Jokes; Latin, Canon 249 & Catholic Identity, Wherein Fr. Z Rants; and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

3 Classic Catholic Jokes – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia

Latin, Canon 249 & Our Catholic Identity; Wherein Fr. Z Rants – Fr. Z’s Blog

Here Is What Santa Claus Really Looked Like – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Does God Command the Impossible? – Kevin Clark, Crisis Magazine

No Way Does Amoris Authorize Unrestricted Access to Sacraments – Anita Bourdin, Zenit

The Silence (film) Question Is Apostasy – Jeffery A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture+++

Austerity for Christmas – Julie Machado, Catholic Stand

Messianic Prophesies: Amos: 9: 11-12 – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

Advent Lessons from an Old Testament Priest – Peter Darcy, Catholic Stand

European Parliament Threatens Poland Over Pro-Life Law – Jonathan Luxmoore, Catholic Herald

2018 Ordo for the Dominican Rite Breviary Now Available – Fr. Augustine Thompson O.P., New Liturgical Movement

Moneyval: the Vatican Must Strengthen Fight Against Financial Crime – Cindy Wooden, Catholic Herald

Black Elk & the Need for Catechists – Bishop Robert Barron, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

How a ‘Pronoun’ Class Got a Young Canadian Academic Censured – Harley J. Sims, Mercatornet

Fake News & the Post-Truth Culture – Russell Shaw, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

Jerusalem: the Vatican Asks for Solution between Israelis & Palestinians – Anita Bourdin, Zenit

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.