2800 Year Old Altar Find Confirms Biblical Texts, Let's Talk Ad Orientem, and More!
2,800-Year-Old Altar Confirms War Between Israel & Moab, As Documented In Biblical Texts – Aleteia +1
Let’s Talk Ad Orientem – One Mad Mom +1
More On Liberal Liturgists’ Attacks On Ad Orientem Worship, Bishops, & Priests Who Support It – Fr. Z’s Blog
Exclusive: Fake Visionary Painted Tears of Blood on Mary Statue, Sculptor-Cleaner Reveals – ChurchPOP
The George Cardinal Pell Case: Australia’s Dreyfus Affair? – Philip Lawler at Catholic Culture
The Spiritual Symbolism Of John The Baptist’s Unusual Clothing – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia
Can I Be “Gay” & Catholic? – Sister Helena Burns, F.S.P., at Hell Burns
Our Role in Helping those with Same-Sex Attraction – Paul Kniaz at Catholic Stand
The Catholic Case Against Open Borders – James Kalb, J.D., at Crisis Magazine
Opposition Is Growing Among Chinese Catholics To New Vatican Guidelines For Clergy – Union of Catholic Asian News
Ode To The Poem: Why Memorizing Poetry Still Matters – Veronica Alfano at Mercatornet
City Or Farm – Fr. Virgil Michel, O.S.B., at Adoremus Bulletin
Saints Joachim & Anne: Fruitful Infertility – Michele Chronister at Catholic Exchange
How Christ’s Resurrection Redeems Us – Sarah Greydanus at Catholic Stand
Our Lady’s Co-Redemptive Role – Keanu Heydari at Seeking the Owl of Minerva
Gratitude Brings Many Blessings – Charlie McKinney at Catholic Spiritual Direction
A Federal Court Strikes a Powerful Blow for Free Speech & Religious Freedom – David French at National Review
Are Catholicism & America Compatible? – John C. Pinheiro, Ph.D., at Acton Commentary
A “One-Stop Shop” For Natural Law Theory – W. Bradford Littlejohn at The University Bookman
For Australian Catholics, It Feels Like 1st-Century Rome – Natasha Marsh at Catholic Herald
