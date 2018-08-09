Boquet Date (Pic Credit: epicPew)

20 Perfect Catholic Pick-Up Lines, Evelyn Waugh Fanatics, What Happened to the Ark, and More Links!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

20 Perfect Catholic Pick-Up Lines You Should Try – Melissa Guerrero, epicPew

The Evelyn Waugh Fanatics – Matthew Walther

What Happened to the Ark of the Covenant? – Billy Ryan, uCatholic

Confirming Jesus’ Healing Miracles – Karlo Broussard, Catholic Answers Magazine

7 Essential Steps to Make the Most of Your Holy Hour Every Catholic Can Do! – ChurchPOP

10½ Rules for Forming Christian Community – Douglas D. Dewy, The Catholic Thing

The Bread of Life Gives You Strength – St. Peter Julian Eymard, Catholic Exchange

March for Family Draws 200,000 Participants in Ecuador – Tancred, The Eponymous Flower

U.K. Supreme Court on Withdrawing Hydration Morally Wrong, Bishop Says – Simon Caldwell, Catholic Herald

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.