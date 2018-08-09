Boquet Date (Pic Credit: epicPew)
20 Perfect Catholic Pick-Up Lines, Evelyn Waugh Fanatics, What Happened to the Ark, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
20 Perfect Catholic Pick-Up Lines You Should Try – Melissa Guerrero, epicPew
The Evelyn Waugh Fanatics – Matthew Walther
What Happened to the Ark of the Covenant? – Billy Ryan, uCatholic
Confirming Jesus’ Healing Miracles – Karlo Broussard, Catholic Answers Magazine
7 Essential Steps to Make the Most of Your Holy Hour Every Catholic Can Do! – ChurchPOP
10½ Rules for Forming Christian Community – Douglas D. Dewy, The Catholic Thing
The Bread of Life Gives You Strength – St. Peter Julian Eymard, Catholic Exchange
March for Family Draws 200,000 Participants in Ecuador – Tancred, The Eponymous Flower
Every Architectural Decision in the Church is a Theological Decision as Well – Nicholas, LaBanca, The Catholic World Report
The Ninefold Kyrie: An Example of “Useless Repetition”? – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement
Theology, Not Politics, Will Shape the Future of the Church – Nathaniel Peters Ph.D.
Memories of a Bad Education – Joseph Pearce, Newman Society
Losing Their Religion – William Kilpatrick Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
Ora et Labora: Christians Don’t Need Leisure – Paul J. Griffiths Ph.D., Church Life Journal
The Consequences of Losing Catholic Culture – Msgr. Robert Batule, Crisis Magazine
U.K. Supreme Court on Withdrawing Hydration Morally Wrong, Bishop Says – Simon Caldwell, Catholic Herald
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.
View Comments